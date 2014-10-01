A construction worker carries out work on scaffolding at 'The Cedars' housing development site in the town of Swords situated on the outskirts of Dublin November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland fell again in September to bring the jobless rate down to 11.1 percent from 11.2 percent in August, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.

Those claiming jobless benefits fell by 4,700 to a seasonally adjusted 374,800, down from 450,000 shortly before Ireland entered a three-year international bailout that it completed last year.

The strong growth in employment helped the economy grow by 7.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter and Dublin now expects the economy to grow by almost 5 percent for 2014 as a whole after struggling to eek out any growth for two years.

