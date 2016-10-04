A businessman avoids puddles at the International Financial Services Centre - the business district of Dublin May 27, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

DUBLIN Ireland's unemployment rate dropped below 8 percent in September for the first time since the financial crisis, with the number of people without a job falling at its fastest pace this year, data showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.9 percent from 8.2 percent in August after the total number of people unemployed fell to 172,900 from 180,200, the state statistics office said.

Employment has increased strongly since the jobless rate hit a high of 15.1 percent in early 2012 and the rate has fallen from 9.1 percent a year ago amid a broadening economic recovery that has increased the size of the labour force.

