DUBLIN Savings from a debt deal linked to a bank rescue should give Ireland breathing space to comfortably beat a 2015 European Union deficit deadline, the country's independent fiscal watchdog said on Wednesday.

But the government must not bow to political pressure to use this leeway to roll back its austerity drive or it will risk the national debt spiralling out of control, the Fiscal Advisory Council said in a report.

The council, set up under the country's 2010 bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, said it expects Ireland's budget deficit to fall to 2 percent of economic output by 2015, easily undercutting the EU target of 3 percent.

A deal in February to switch a costly 30 billion euro promissory note used to pay for the rescue of failed Anglo Irish Bank into less expensive sovereign bonds, will save the government around 1 billion euros over the next two years, the council said.

This combined with a smaller than expected deficit in 2012 and an increase in the forecast for nominal GDP growth, means the government could scale back plans for 5.1 billion euros of fiscal adjustments over the next two years and still meet the 3 percent target.

As a result, the council said it was withdrawing an earlier call for an additional 1.9 billion euros in austerity measures as that had been aimed at creating a buffer against shocks.

"Because of recent developments a margin of safety has largely been achieved," the council's chairman John McHale told a news conference.

"Now it is critical that they don't reduce what they are planning do currently so that margin of safety dissipates."

An Irish minister said the government was exploring whether it could scale back its plans for 5.1 billion euros of adjustment by 2015.

European Union officials have called on Ireland not to ease back on austerity measures, but Europe Minister Lucinda Creighton told journalists it was a "domestic budgetary question" provided the government met its 3 percent deficit target.

"The deficit target is the absolute bottom line for us," she said.

Creighton said the government was "very optimistic" that both Ireland and Portugal would get an extension on loan repayments to the European Union following discussions between euro zone finance ministers in Dublin this weekend.

The main benefit of a deal would be easing Ireland's debt profile, but the deal will "hopefully (provide) a little bit more leeway for us in terms of flexibility" for future budgets, she said.

The fiscal council said was a one-in-three chance that Ireland would miss its 3 percent deficit target and that this risk would increase if the government scaled back planned austerity measures.

The main risks at present are over-spending in the health department, weakness in export markets and the risk of renewed uncertainty about the sustainability of debt in other euro zone economies.

Debut sustainability remains "very fragile", McHale said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans, John Stonestreet)