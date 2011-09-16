WROCLAW, Poland A requirement for Ireland to pay a 20 percent collateral "buffer" on loans drawn down from the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund has been dropped, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

The latest concession on the interest rate charged on the country's bailout will earn the state a rebate of around 600 million euros (523.9 million pounds) in 2016, Noonan said on the sidelines of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Poland.

"The new bit of news is... the way they have redesigned the EFSF fund it has more guarantees and it doesn't need the buffer, so they are going to give us the money back and it amounts to 600 million euros," Noonan told reporters.

"So we'll get a rebate of 600 million euros in addition to the interest rate reductions. But they won't be able to give it to us until the bonds mature... we'll get that in 2016. Of course we can borrow against it as we get closer to the date."

After a better than expected cut in the margin on borrowings from the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM), the EU's rescue fund, Ireland's finance ministry said it would save 1.0 billion euros to 1.1 billion euros per year.

The changes were made as part of the July deal agreed by leaders to broaden the powers of the euro zone's rescue fund during negotiations on a second bailout package for Greece.

Noonan also reiterated that he was concerned about the impact that weakening world growth would have on Ireland's booming exports and that Dublin would have to mark its own growth forecasts down as a result, though he did not know yet by how much.

(Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin)