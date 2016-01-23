Ireland's Minister for Finance Michael Noonan displays a copy of the Budget on the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin. October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland's senior coalition party would favour increasing current and capital spending at more than twice the rate of tax cuts if it returns to power at elections expected next month, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Saturday.

Noonan's Fine Gael favoured cutting spending over hiking tax when it entered government amid a financial crisis five years ago. The coalition has split the recent unwinding of some of those measures evenly between taxation and expenditure.

However, with an economy and population growing faster than any other in the EU, pressure is building on infrastructure and services. Opposition parties are also campaigning to restore funding that was slashed during the crisis.

"The economy is growing so strongly now, we have about 12 billion euros that we can use either for extra expenditure or reducing tax," Noonan told national broadcaster RTE, referring to the amount of free budgetary space over the next five years.

"We're going to use about 30 percent of it to reduce tax, the other 70 percent will be used for other purposes, principally for extra expenditure, whether on day-to-day spending or investment expenditure."

Fine Gael proposes cutting tax by abolishing the Universal Social Charge, an unpopular addition tax levied on income, and would offset part of the 4 billion euro cost by clawing back some income from those earning more than 100,000 euros a year.

Noonan also reiterated that when Ireland's budget deficit is eliminated in 2017, he would use the extra budgetary leeway to boost infrastructure spending, which is currently set to only gradually increase until 2021.

Prime Minister Enda Kenny is expected to call the election for late next month and opinion polls suggest his coalition with the Labour Party would fall short of a majority, meaning Ireland could become the latest euro zone country to face political deadlock.

A year ago Noonan raised the prospect of forming a majority with Labour and independent candidates, but with support for Fine Gael on the rise he said the coalition could still be returned on their own. There wasn't a "hope in the world" of Fine Gael winning an overall majority, he added.

"What was different (a year ago) was we were at the nadir of our support in the opinion polls. The underpinning data has changed," Noonan said.

"Without anybody doing a Masters script (degree), you could end up with a situation where the government is short and then you'd have instability."

