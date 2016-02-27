DUBLIN Almost a century after Ireland's civil war, the political heirs to its opposing sides are in no mood for a reconciliation that could save the country from a prolonged period of weak or no government.

But rather than decades of personal feuding, it is short-term political calculus that is keeping apart Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the two centre-right parties that have alternated in power almost since Ireland won independence from Britain.

Polls and early results from the country's general election on Friday have left only one realistic option for a stable government -- a union of Prime Minister Enda Kenny's Fine Gael and main opposition Fianna Fail.

One Fine Gael party member said there "wasn't the thickness of a sheet of paper" between the two parties in terms of policies. But members of both agreed that there was no sign of a deal any time soon.

"We're not going to play hind tit to Fine Gael," said Rory Scanlan, a Fianna Fail member from Dublin in his 60s, using a pig-farming analogy to explain how unappealing it would be for his party to enter a coalition as a minority partner.

"Since the state was formed in 1922, Fianna Fail were substantially the party of government ... and we're on the way back," he added as he watched members tally strong vote numbers in the Dublin Bay North constituency.

Fianna Fail's dominance looked like it might have ended forever when its support collapsed in 2011 in the wake of a devastating economic crash, sweeping Fine Gael to power. But a rebound on Friday has raised hopes of a revival.

The split stems from a rift between Irish revolutionary heroes Michael Collins and Eamon DeValera at the end of Ireland's 1919-21 war of independence over whether to accept a compromise agreement with the British.

That led to a bloody civil war that divided friends, families and towns across the country.

As memories of civil war atrocities gradually subsided, they gave way to political rivalries. Families across the country nailed pictures of Collins or DeValera to their walls and shunned their rivals socially and in business.

Most governments since have been lead by DeValera's Fianna Fail, with the rest under Fine Gael, founded by supporters of Collins.

"I've Fine Gael friends. I go to Fine Gael weddings ... but there'd be a tiny minority who'd have nothing to do with the other," said Michael, a Fianna Fail party member, who declined to give his surname.

Members of both parties in their 50s and 60s who were watching Saturday's count in Dublin said partisan feelings had been tempered as the civil war and its immediate aftermath pass from living memory. Instead it is short-term strategy that makes a coalition unpalatable.

Top of the list is a deep-set fear that a political deal would open the way for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army, to become the main opposition party, members of both parties said.

"Some people in Fianna Fail will bang the table and say 'no way' ... but the only reason they won't want to go into power with Fine Gael is that Sinn Fein would be the largest party in opposition," said Sean Divilly, 65, who joined Fine Gael at 18.

Several members of both parties also said they feared an alliance would realign Irish politics with a left-right split, which would ultimately benefit the left.

"If they came together, there would be a left-right divide and that's what the left are hoping for," said James, a 75-year-old Fine Gael supporter from south Dublin. "Probably it will eventually come to that. But not yet please."

The rivalry between the two parties is as sharp as ever, said Denis, a sales manager congratulating fellow Fianna Fail members at their rebound in the current election after being humiliated five years ago.

"Civil war politics is dead and buried in Glasnevin cemetery", the graveyard where Collins and de DeValera are interred, he said.

"But at the moment we as a party have no desire of going into power with Fine Gael, and Fine Gael don't want to go in with us."

