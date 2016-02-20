Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny smiles as he leaves a shop after a visit during canvassing in his home constituency of Castlebar, Ireland February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny's Fine Gael party recovered from a recent slide in popularity in two opinion polls on Saturday, but his junior coalition partners fell to their lowest ever level six days before a national election.

Ireland votes on Friday in what promises to be a tight contest that opinion polls suggest may fail to produce a stable government.

Kenny's Fine Gael, whose support had fallen to a six-month low of 26 percent in the most recent poll on Tuesday, bounced back to 30 percent in both the Sunday Business Post/Red C and Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes surveys.

Kenny is campaigning to return to power with his junior partner Labour, which fell one point to 8 percent in the Red C poll and dropped two points to just 4 percent in the Behaviour & Attitudes survey, a level the party questioned.

"Having spent many, many hours on the doors and talked to candidates across the country, one thing I'm certain of is that the Labour Party is on considerably more than 4 percent," Public Spending Minister Brendan Howlin of Labour told the national broadcaster RTE.

A third poll by the Sunday Independent/Millward Brown had support for the two government parties unchanged, with Fine Gael on 27 percent and Labour on 6 percent.

At a combined 38 percent in the best of the polls, the parties would still be 11 seats short of the 80 needed to secure a majority, according to Adrian Kavanagh, a politics lecturer at National University of Ireland, Maynooth, who analyses each poll.

All three polls suggested that the only hope of a stable government would be an unprecedented coalition between Fine Gael and its arch rival Fianna Fail, which rose in two of the surveys to stand at between 18 and 23 percent.

The two centre-right parties improved at the expense of the left-wing Sinn Fein, which fell in all three polls to between 15 and 19 percent.

If the coalition parties are unable to gain the added support needed, or at least come close enough to cobble together a majority with independents or smaller parties, that may spell a period of political instability or fresh elections.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Digby Lidstone and Kevin Liffey)