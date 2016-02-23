Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny (C) speaks at a Fine Gael rally in his home constituency of Castlebar, Ireland February 20, 2016. A general election will take place on February 26. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN Ireland's governing parties remain unlikely to win a majority in Friday's parliamentary election, a poll showed on Tuesday, highlighting the risk of political stalemate.

Support for Prime Minister Enda Kenny's centre-right Fine Gael party was unchanged on 30 percent from the previous Red C-Paddy Power poll on Feb. 10, while its centre-left junior partner Labour was down 1 percentage point at 7 percent.

Analysts say the two parties would need close to 45 percent to secure a majority of seats under Ireland's proportional voting system.

Centre-right Fianna Fail was the second in the poll at 20 percent, up 2 points, with left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein on 15 percent, down 2 points since Feb. 10,

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, arch-rivals which are heirs to the opposing sides in Ireland's 1922-23 civil war, have ruled out sharing power although analysts have suggested the lack of a viable alternative might force them to reconsider.

Fianna Fail's leader Micheal Martin was ranked as the best-performing leader, rated positively by 54 percent compared to 47 percent for Kenny.

The poll of 1,002 people has a margin of error of 3 percent.

