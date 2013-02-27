DUBLIN Ireland's state electricity utility ESB is to sell stakes in Spanish and British power stations as part of a package of sales the government hopes will earn 400 million euros $524 million (346.4 million pounds) out of a privatisation target of 3 billion euros.

Ireland's government announced last year that it would sell state assets as part of its EU/IMF bailout, including generating capacity at ESB, the retail marketing and services arm of gas utility Bord Gais and a 25 percent stake in airline Aer Lingus AERL.I.

The ESB is to sell a 50 percent shareholding in Britain's Marchwood Power, which owns an 840 megawatt power station near Southampton and is jointly owned with Scottish & Southern Energy, it said in a statement.

It will also sell 50 percent of Spain's Bizkaia Energia, which owns a 755 megawatt power station near Bilbao and is jointly owned by Japan's Osaka Gas (9532.T).

ESB did not say how much it expected to earn from the two sales.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by William Hardy)