DUBLIN Ireland has agreed to sell a minority stake in state electricity supplier ESB, the first major privatisation under an EU/IMF bailout programme, the energy minister said on Wednesday.

"The sale of a minority stake in ESB as an integrated unit has been agreed by government," energy minister Pat Rabbitte told parliament.

The group's chief executive last February said a sale of the entire company, which has 2010 revenues of 2.7 billion euros (2.3 billion pounds) could raise between 6 and 8 billion euros.

The government will not allow a majority stake to fall into private hands, Rabbitte said.

"A minority stake is not control and there is no question of this government handing over control. The ESB is of strategic significance in the Irish economy and we recognise that."

He said a government-chaired committee would report back with recommendations on the sale by the end of November.

A state-commissioned report in April recommended that ESB's energy supply business, electricity distribution business, generation assets and overseas interests should be sold as a single entity, but its transmission assets remain in state hands.

Rabbitte said, however, that ESB would remain an integrated unit.

Privatisation is extremely controversial in Ireland, which has experienced a series of botched sales in the past.

Shares in telecoms monopoly eircom collapsed after an IPO marketed as a one-way bet to the Irish public. A series of changes of ownership left it with 3.8 billion euros debt pile at the end of last year.

ESB posted a loss of 84 million euros in 2010 compared with a profit of 580 million a year before.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes and Elaine Hardcastle)