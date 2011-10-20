DUBLIN France and Spain should agree to hold talks with separatist group ETA after it announced on Thursday that it would end its 50-year armed struggle, Gerry Adams, the president of Irish nationalist group Sinn Fein, said in a statement.

"We called upon ETA to "make a public declaration of the definitive cessation of all armed action and to request talks with the governments of Spain and France to address exclusively the consequences of the conflict," said Adams, who is a member of an international group of leaders working for peace in Spain's Basque region.

"I believe that their statement today meets that requirement and I would urge the governments of Spain and France to welcome it and agree to talks exclusively to deal with the consequences of the conflict."

Sinn Fein is the political wing of the now defunct guerrilla group the Irish Republican Army (IRA). Adams was one of the key negotiators for a 1998 deal that ended 30 years of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)