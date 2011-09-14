DUBLIN Ireland expects to shave more off the interest bill on its EU/IMF rescue package than previously expected under details of the proposed change given by the European Commission (EC) on Wednesday.

In a change agreed by euro zone leaders in July, the Commission on Wednesday proposed reducing the margin on Ireland's borrowings from the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM) -- the fund that provides one third of Ireland's 67.5 billion euros (58.8 billion pounds) of external loans -- by 292.5 basis points to zero.

Prime Minister Enda Kenny told parliament he expected the rate cut to shave 650 million euros per year off Ireland's interest bill.

The commission's proposal also applies to Portugal's bailout loans, reducing them from 215 bps to zero.

Ireland originally anticipated it would save around 900 million euros a year from a 2 percent interest rate cut on the combined 42.5 billion euro of loans from the EFSF and the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

The changes were made as part of the July deal agreed by leaders to broaden the powers of the euro zone's rescue fund during negotiations on a second bailout package for Greece.

"Heretofore we've estimated savings on the whole fund using an indicative figure of a reduction of 2 percent," a spokesman for Ireland's finance department said.

"What we've got today is a proposal in relation to the 22.5 billion of the overall 45 billion fund to reduce it by just over 2.9 percent."

Goodbody Stockbrokers estimated that, assuming a similar reduction in the rate of interest on EFSF loans and bilateral loans from Sweden, Denmark and the UK, Ireland could save as much as 1.5 billion euros a year.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Patrick Graham)