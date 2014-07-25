DUBLIN Ireland would like to secure agreement from its European Union partners to allow it to repay some of its bailout aid early and reduce the cost of carrying its debt, a government minister said on Friday.

Enterprise Minister Richard Bruton made the comments after the Irish Times reported that Ireland was taking soundings on whether its EU partners would allow it to repay the loans provided by the International Monetary Fund ahead of schedule.

"That certainly would be attractive. Ireland is able to borrow at very low rates and if we can take advantage of that to reduce the cost of carrying debt that would be in Ireland's interests," Bruton told reporters when asked if Dublin was looking to pay off some of its loans early.

"That's what we do at every opportunity - seek to find the cheapest possible lending sources and no doubt we would like to secure that agreement."

Paying off the IMF portion of the bailout debt early would allow Ireland to cut its debt servicing costs but could in theory penalise other EU states by making them wait longer for repayment of funds they granted.

Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said earlier this month he was considering how Ireland could repay the IMF loans early, but that such a move would also trigger early repayment of EU funds.

Ireland, which completed its three-year EU/IMF aid programme last year, returned to bond markets in January 2012 and borrowed 10-year debt at a record low of 2.32 percent last month.

Its IMF loans have an average maturity of seven years and are due to be paid back in instalments from July 2015 to December 2023. Their average interest rate exceeds 4 percent.

The repayment schedule on the EU loans, which carry lower rates of interest, was initially similar. But member states agreed to extend the maturities last year.

Officials in Dublin have been assessing the appetite among member states to sanction early repayment of only the IMF funds before a formal application seeking a sign-off from EU countries is made, the Irish Times said, without citing sources.

The possible benefit to Ireland of such a refinancing could be up to 600 million euros (474 million pounds), Goodbody Stockbrokers chief economist Dermot O'Leary said in a note.

The finance ministry said all options were being looked at regarding debt sustainability but no decision had been made.

"Technical issues are considered as a matter of course," a ministry spokesman said in a statement.

"This review process can include contact with other authorities to assess that their understanding of the position on the loans is the same as ours."

A spokesman for the European Commission said Ireland had so far not submitted any request for early repayment of loans granted under the EFSM rescue fund.

