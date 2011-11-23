Kevin Cardiff, the Irish government's nominee to the European Court of Auditors, waits to address the European Parliament's Budgetary Control Committee in Brussels November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBLIN A European parliamentary committee on Wednesday rejected Ireland's nominee to the European Court of Auditors, in a major embarrassment to the government.

Kevin Cardiff, a finance department chief, was nominated last month but came under pressure after it emerged his office had double-counted about 3.6 billion euros (2.7 billion pounds) in national debt despite the error having been flagged for over a year.

The revelations caused some Irish members of the European Parliament (MEPs) who were also members of the governing parties to criticise the government's choice.

"The rejection of Kevin Cardiff by the European Parliament today is a victory for democracy in Dublin and Brussels," Nessa Childers, an MEP from junior government partners Labour, wrote on her Twitter page after 11 members of the budget control committee voted in favour of his nomination and 12 against.

A fellow Labour Party MEP, Proinsias De Rossa, said the head of the committee -- who will send a report to the European Parliament ahead of a final vote in December -- would still be recommending Cardiff's appointment.

"She has informed me that she will be recommending acceptance of his nomination and that she regards the vote as not an accurate reflection of the hearing itself," De Rossa said in a statement.

The government had stood by Cardiff's nomination in spite of the criticism, and finance Minister Michael Noonan told reporters earlier on Wednesday that of all the nominees put forward by successive Irish governments, Cardiff was the most qualified technically for the job.

Analysts said that following the political storm caused by the leaking by German lawmakers of confidential Irish budget information, revealed by Reuters last week, the new government's honeymoon had come to an ignominious end.

"They got off on a streak of very good luck and appeared to be managing the situation very well but there have been a series of things now that are starting to suggest politics of old," Theresa Reidy, a politics lecturer at University College Cork told Reuters.

"In relation to Kevin Cardiff, this is a very difficult situation now. It raises all kinds of questions about whether he comes back to the department and it becomes a very difficult situation for the government to deal with."

In a questionnaire submitted to the European Parliament and published on its website, Cardiff had said he would withdraw his candidacy if the parliament's opinion on his appointment as a member of the court was unfavourable.

A spokeswoman for the government said it had been notified of the outcome and was taking it into consideration.

Cardiff is still the secretary general at the finance ministry even though the department advertised for a successor last month, saying a vacancy was expected to arise early in the New Year. The closing date for applications is on Thursday.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Leslie Adler)