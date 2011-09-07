A man adjusts an Irish flag as it flies next to a European Union flag near the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

GALWAY Ireland's finance minister warned on Wednesday that the euro zone's bailout fund was too small and urged European governments to quickly implement all agreements made at a summit in July.

Euro zone leaders agreed to broaden the powers of the bloc's rescue fund when hammering out a second bailout package for Greece but are divided over whether they should go further and increase the size of the fund.

The European Commission has called for a re-assessment of all elements of the current and future rescue funds, including their size and Michael Noonan said the permanent fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), was not big enough.

"I think the fund is too small," Noonan told reporters in the western city of Galway. "What's going on now are negotiations on how to retrofit the measures to protect the currency and a lot of progress has been made, but there's a lot more to be done."

Ireland has said its parliament will quickly ratify the changes to the current fund -- which include an easing in the terms of Irish and Portuguese bailout loans -- but progress has been slow elsewhere in Europe.

The Slovak government approved the plan to strengthen the joint bailout fund on Wednesday, but the head of one of the country's junior government parties has said lawmakers may wait until December to conclude the ratification process.

Noonan, who welcomed the German Constitutional Court's decision to reject a series of lawsuits aimed at blocking the Berlin's participation in bailout packages, said progress on making the changes agreed to those packages had to be accelerated.

"I think the first thing they should do is implement all the agreements made on July 21," Noonan said at his Fine Gael party's annual parliamentary meeting, when asked what advice he had for his European colleagues.

"It (progress) is slow, you know. It's slow."

Noonan was urged by Ireland's central bank governor last week to set out the country's medium-term fiscal policies in as much detail as possible and Noonan said while a medium term plan due to be published next month would be detailed, it would not give a full breakdown of each year's budgetary policies.

After reiterating on Tuesday that Ireland may have to make a bigger budgetary adjustment next year due to weaker growth prospects for its export-driven economy, Noonan said that the global economy had a particularly poor month in August.

"A lot depends on what growth rate comes through and internationally there was a very bad August. America got into trouble. Japan got into trouble. Europe got into trouble," Noonan said

"We're such a small open economy that the growth rate is very important to us."

