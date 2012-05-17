DUBLIN Big U.S. firms may rethink investing in Ireland if Greece leaves the euro zone or there is a "no" vote in Ireland's referendum on Europe's fiscal treaty, the head of the agency tasked with attracting them to the country warned.

Investment from multinational firms, whose employees account for almost 10 percent of Ireland's workforce, is helping take the sting out of austerity measures by creating jobs and keeping export activity buoyant.

But foreign investors may pass on Ireland, a gateway to the euro zone for U.S. investment in particular, if the crisis worsens, or if Ireland fails to pass the referendum which would secure future funding from the European Union, Barry O'Leary warned on Wednesday.

"If Greece leaves, that creates more turmoil in its own right and you might get people getting more nervous, particularly from the U.S.," O'Leary, the chief executive of Industrial Development Agency (IDA) said in an interview.

"The U.S. in particular, they're saying how is this going on for so long. That makes them hesitant, and they might say, we've a lot on our plate, we want to do a lot in Asia, so why don't we just concentrate on Asia until Europe sorts itself out."

International hi-tech companies such as Google (GOOG.O), Intel (INTC.O) and eBay's (EBAY.O) Paypal have flocked to the debt-laden country, taking advantage of low corporation tax, clusters of expertise, and more recently, a dip in costs that have added to Ireland's competitiveness.

O'Leary said investment from the U.S., which accounts for over 70 percent of foreign direct investment in Ireland, are being delayed as the country grows more impatient with Europe.

"The stable euro zone: that's the number one overall requirement to have a good foreign direct investment environment," he said.

REFERENDUM WARNING

Multinationals may also close the door on Ireland if it votes 'no' in the May 31 referendum made all the more crucial due to a clause in the treaty that allows access to Europe's new permanent bailout fund only to states that ratify the fiscal compact.

Ireland's finance minister said earlier on Wednesday that the uncertainty spreading across Europe could scupper Ireland's plans to exit its EU/IMF bailout with a return to bond markets next year, raising the prospect that Dublin would need to tap the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). Irish support for the treaty increased sharply according to an opinion poll on Saturday, but fears linger after Ireland rejected the two previous European Union treaties before passing them in repeat referendums after concessions were offered.

"The (investment) pipeline would weaken, there's no doubt about that...they (foreign investors) do not want risks. If you're putting a couple of hundred million investment into the ground, you want to be sure," O'Leary said, referring to the impact of a 'no' vote.

"The risk associated with your decision goes up dramatically if you don't have a guaranteed access to funding. Ireland has to make sure that the offering it has to the multinational is very attractive, and part of the offering is stability."

A 'No' vote in the referendum would also put off companies reinvesting in existing operations, such as Apple's decision to expand its operations and create a further 500 jobs last month.

Firms themselves are not factoring in a rejection of the treaty, added O'Leary, with a number of deals likely to be announced this week. However a surprise result would hit its future pipeline, and thus its ability to meet future growth targets.

Ireland is on track to secure 144 new investments this year, creating 13,000 jobs, a much-needed injection into the beleaguered economy and one of the central pillars of growth the government is leaning on as the domestic economy weakens.

However more European woes, wherever they come from, will make Ireland's recovery more challenging, O'Leary said

"Our growth forecasts will be somewhat more difficult to achieve if more countries in Europe are hit," he said.

"It won't pull Ireland down. But Ireland is relying an awful lot on the export performance. The growth will not be as strong in Ireland if a number of the European countries remain weak."

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; editing by Padraic Halpin, Ron Askew)