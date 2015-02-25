Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
LONDON Ireland would be concerned about the prospect of a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union and the effects it could have for Dublin, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
Asked after a speech in London about Ireland's stance on the possibility of a referendum, Noonan said: "Obviously Ireland would have concerns about the positions made in the UK which could have far-reaching effects on Ireland. But I don't want to second guess the process here."
Britain's ruling Conservative Party has pledged to hold a referendum on the country's EU membership if it wins power in a May 7 election.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.