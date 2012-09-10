WESTPORT Ireland may miss next month's deadline to finalise a deal on easing the terms of its bank bailout because of delays to a rescue package for Spanish lenders, the country's finance minister said on Monday.

"Are we going to make the October deadline? We'll certainly be working towards it," Michael Noonan, who also set December 5 as the date for introducing his budget for 2013, told reporters, adding that his belief was Ireland had a deal in principle.

"The way it was originally positioned was that whatever Spain got, we'd get retrospectively. So if the detail isn't worked out for Spain it would be difficult to make an October deadline... To have settled too early with them could be seen as a mistake."

