Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan arrives at the Government Buildings before presenting his budget to parliament in Dublin October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Michael Noonan was quoted on Friday as saying he plans to stand for re-election to the Irish parliament in 2016, in the strongest signal yet that he will see out a full term as finance minister.

Noonan, 70, has led renegotiations of key parts of Ireland's EU/IMF bailout, which is due to be completed in December, and introduced his third austerity budget this week.

"My plan is to stand (for parliament) again, and we will see what the fortunes of politics are then," Noonan told his local newspaper, the Limerick Leader, in an interview.

"My intention is to carry on as long as the Taoiseach (prime minister) wants me to carry on as minister for finance and shortly before the election I will make a public announcement as to whether I am standing again or not. But at the moment it is my intention to stand again."

Prime Minister Enda Kenny intends to reshuffle his cabinet next year. Analysts see Noonan as a near certainty to keep his position after a sure-footed two-and-a-half years in charge of the economy.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Barry Moody)