DUBLIN The Irish government has raised concerns with European Union partners over the leaking of a confidential document containing details of its draft budget from a committee of the German parliament.

The Irish government has been sharply criticised by the media and opposition because the details, including a proposed hike in sales tax, were released to German lawmakers before their Irish counterparts.

"Irish officials have raised this as an issue of concern at EU level," a spokesman for the Irish department of finance said on Friday. The government has said no final decisions have been made about any details of the budget.

The documents, obtained by Reuters on Thursday, show Ireland will increase its top rate of sales tax by 2 percentage points in next month's budget and make up the rest of the 1 billion euros (857.4 million pounds) it is targeting in new revenue measures through indirect taxes.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)