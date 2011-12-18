Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny addresses a news conference at the end of an European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

DUBLIN Support for Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny and his coalition government has dropped sharply following his first austerity budget, a poll in The Sunday Times newspaper showed.

On December 5-6, Kenny's government unveiled a 3.8 billion euro (3.2 billion pounds) package of cutbacks and tax increases for 2012.

Under the terms of Ireland's EU-IMF bailout, Dublin has to implement at least three more crunch budgets to get its budget deficit, now the worst in the euro zone, under control by 2015.

The poll in the Sunday Times showed support for Kenny's centre-right Fine Gael party was down to 30 percent, a drop of seven percentage points from the previous poll in October. Fine Gael remains, however, the most popular party.

Kenny's own satisfaction ratings, which had kept rising since his election in February, plunged 14 percentage points from October to 44 percent.

That leaves Gerry Adams, the leader of the Sinn Fein party, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) guerrilla group, as Ireland's most popular party leader with a satisfaction rating of 48 percent, down two points.

Overall, voter satisfaction with the government fell 10 points to 26 percent. Some 69 percent of voters said they were dissatisfied with how the government is running the country.

The junior coalition party, Labor, which until now has borne the brunt of voter anger over government policy, also saw its support drop by four percentage points to 11 percent.

Fianna Fail, the main opposition party, saw its ratings rise five points to 20 percent, while Sinn Fein saw its approval levels rise by two points to 21 percent.

Support for independent lawmakers rose two points to 15 percent.

Ireland has been struggling to get its economy back on track since becoming the first euro zone country to fall into recession after a property bubble burst in 2008.

