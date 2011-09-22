DUBLIN Ireland's economic rebound continued in the second quarter with some of the strongest growth in the euro zone but is likely to moderate as a gloomy outlook for the global economy pressures Dublin to ramp up austerity measures to tackle its huge debts.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) jumped 1.6 percent in the second quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, far exceeding expectations for a 0.25 percent increase, and marking the first time in five years that the battered economy has achieved two straight quarters of growth.

With first quarter GDP revised up to 1.9 percent from 1.3 percent, Ireland is well on course to mark its first full year of economic growth since 2007, although analysts cautioned 2012 forecasts would continue to be cut as global demand weakens.

"They are first-half figures. There has been a marked deterioration in the global economy since then so I think regardless forecasts will be scaled back," said Oliver Mangan, chief economist at AIB Global Treasury in Dublin.

Ireland needs solid economic growth over the medium term if it is to exit its European Union-IMF bailout in 2013 and avoid having to tap European partners for more official funding.

Its second quarter performance puts it at the top of the euro zone class, with France and Germany posting largely static growth in the April to June period and only Estonia showing higher growth of 1.7 percent.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2011 growth outlook for Ireland to 0.4 percent from 0.6 percent, and its 2012 forecast to 1.5 percent from 2.5 percent.

The latest Reuters poll showed economists expect the Irish economy to grow by 1.9 percent next year.

With a worsening global outlook and fears rising of an outright Greek default, Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny is considering ramping up planned austerity measures for the 2012 budget to try to win the confidence of international debt markets and convince them Ireland is different from Greece.

VOLATILE DATA

Peter Sutherland, the head of Goldman Sachs' international arm and an Irishman with close links to Kenny's Fine Gael party, on Thursday endorsed the idea of Ireland going beyond its current plans for 3.6 billion euros (2.4 billion pounds) of fiscal adjustments in 2012.

"If the Greek situation deteriorates significantly then the add-on effects of that will be to damage the credibility and the borrowing capacity of other countries, and Ireland would be one of the first of those to be damaged unless we build an adequate firewall," Sutherland told state broadcaster RTE.

"If we can go further than that (3.6 billion euros), perhaps by frontloading the programme a little bit more ... this will have a very significant effect in increasing the amount of credibility that we have," said Sutherland, who stood as a parliamentary candidate for Fine Gael in the early 1970s.

Kenny will update official growth forecasts and outline his budget plans in late October.

The jump in quarterly GDP was fuelled by a 6.4 percent rise in capital investment and officials from the Central Statistics Office cautioned against reading too much into the figures.

Ireland's quarterly GDP data are notoriously volatile due to the inclusion of the earnings of Irish-based multinationals.

On an annual basis, however, the data reinforces the view that Ireland's economy is on a two-speed track with a growing export sector compensating for a domestic economy still stuck in the doldrums due to an unprecedented housing crash and prolonged austerity measures.

Gross National Product (GNP), seen by some economists as a more accurate indicator of the state of the economy because it strips out multinationals, rose 1.1 percent in April-June, broadly meeting expectations for a 1 percent increase.

Ireland's balance of payments current account deficit came in at 488 million euros compared with a shortfall of 504 million euros in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.730 Euros)

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)