DUBLIN Ireland's overspending health department has persuaded private insurers to accelerate a 125 million euro ($162.79 million) payment to public hospitals, it said on Wednesday, as lenders reviewed the country's progress.

The 12 billion euro department, which accounts for more than one-third of government spending, has been singled out for criticism over its budget overrun by Ireland's international lenders, who returned for the latest assessment of its 85 billion euro bailout package this week.

The health service last week said that overrun totalled 374 million euros at the end of September and the under-pressure health minister has scrambled to fill the gap by cutting its medicine bill, care for the elderly and pay for new doctors.

The deal outlined on Wednesday relates to payments involving private patients that have already been treated but where insurers have not yet received detailed claims. The minister said the funds will come on-stream in the next few weeks.

Despite swollen health and social protection budgets, Ireland's better-than-expected tax take this year has kept its deficit reduction drive on target, and its finance minister reiterated on Wednesday he was confident of trimming the budget gap to 8.6 percent of GDP this year from 9 percent in 2011.

Michael Noonan said the indications were that a GDP growth rate "somewhere in the region" of the 0.7 percent he expected would be achieved this year. He added that it was too early to say whether forecasts for 2013 and 2014 would be altered amid a worsening external outlook among Ireland's trading partners.

Noonan also said he was sure the country's so-called "troika" of lenders - the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - will find Dublin to be meeting all its targets at the end of the quarterly review.

