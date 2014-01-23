British and Irish Lions player Jamie Heaslip lies in the ground after an injury against the Western Force during their rugby union match in Perth June 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

DUBLIN Leinster number eight Jamie Heaslip has agreed a new contract to remain in Ireland until at least June 2017, spurning a move abroad after he had been linked with a move to European champions Toulon.

Heaslip, who has won 60 caps for Ireland and was part of the 2009 grand slam winning campaign as well as the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia last year, has signed a three-year deal, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Thursday.

"Jamie has played a massive role in Leinster's success over the past six or seven years, he is a key leader within the squad and he will play an integral part in the club's plans to compete for silverware in the years to come," said Mick Dawson, chief executive of three times European champions Leinster.

After Lions flyhalf Johnny Sexton left Leinster for Racing Metro last year, following a host of internationals to the French league, the IRFU has been battling to keep some of the province's top players under central contracts.

But Heaslip now joins fellow Leinster flanker Sean O'Brien, who last week said he had spurned offers to join some of the world's biggest clubs, in extending his deal with the club.

Munster's Conor Murray and Donnacha Ryan also signed new deals last year.

"Leinster is where I wanted to continue playing and I am happy that the process is now at end," Heaslip said.

(Reporting by Sam Cage; editing by Justin Palmer)