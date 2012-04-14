Ireland's Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Brendan Howlin, speaks during a budget news conference at Government Buildings in Dublin December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

GALWAY A senior Irish minister said deeper austerity measures are not necessary, despite likely cuts to growth forecasts later this month while angry protesters complained at the doors of the Labour Party conference on Saturday.

Minister for Public Expenditure Brendan Howlin said the government's calculations around growth forecasts is robust, and there was no evidence to suggest it should alter its plans at present.

"The government has made it clear that we've set out the adjustment schedule between now and 2015. We believe we're on target to achieve that," Howlin told Reuters on the sidelines of the 100th Labour Party Conference in Galway on Saturday

"We don't think any further or faster adjustment would be either appropriate or necessary," he added.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan told reporters last month that he expected to revise down the government's 1.3 percent growth forecast for this year when he issues updated figures in April.

Ireland's pursuit of austerity and export-led recovery has won praise from creditor states but the economy is still struggling to emerge from a property crash that has trapped consumers in debt and kept the country dependent on international aid.

Howlin said the government is "sanguine" about the growth forecasts.

"There are sufficient buffers to withstand even alterations should that be necessary. We're not certainly expecting any further budgetary changes this year," he said, adding that medium-to-long term forecasts will be under review in April.

Nonetheless, the Irish population is growing weary of austerity measures.

LOCK-IN

Pepper spray was used on a group of the placard-waving demonstrators, made up of trade unionists, opposition members of parliament and recession-weary homeowners, which broke through police barricades to picket the Labour party conference at the heart of the NUI Galway campus.

Crowds of up to 3,000 people marched through the streets of the so-called "city of the tribes" on Saturday in protest at a range of issues including a new property tax, replicating a protest held in Dublin a few weeks earlier which culminated at the Fine Gael party conference venue.

Delegates were blocked from leaving the venue in Galway, and police dragged demonstrators from the windows, as Howlin credited the labour party for much softer austerity measures than its senior government coalition partners, Fine Gael, would have wanted.

Ireland will meet with its troika of lenders next week in the latest review of its EU-IMF bailout, but the real measure of success, a full return to market funding next year, looks increasingly difficult as slowing economic growth threatens its debt goals.

"I'm confident there will be no issues on our side in terms of the delivery of our side of the agreement," said Howlin.

"What we will be doing is looking for greater flexibilities on their side so that we achieve our common objective of returning to the markets at the end of next year," he added, in reference to recent negotiations surrounding its promissory notes.

Ireland will avoid a 3.1 billion euro payment to one of its failed banks, settling the bill by issuing a 13-year bond.

Dublin has been campaigning for months to soften the terms of its bank bailout, concentrating principally on replacing 30 billion euros of high-interest IOUs given mainly to the former Anglo Irish Bank with another instrument that would lengthen their maturity and cut their interest rate.

With the Irish economy back in recession and the government only halfway through an unprecedented austerity drive that involves adhering to strict EU and IMF-imposed targets, a rise in popular resistance may worry foreign investors.

But some of the thornier issues, such as public sector pay, are safe for now.

Howlin said the government has no plans to break its deal, after agreeing not to impose any further public sector pay cuts until 2014 when the so-called Croke Park agreement was struck in 2010 with trade unions who promised a transformed service and industrial peace in return.

"Croke Park will run its term as long as public servants and their unions deliver on their side of the bargain which is a very elaborate and very demanding change agenda, the government will stick to its side of the bargain".

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)