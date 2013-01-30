DUBLIN Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday that it is too early to speculate on the conclusion of Ireland's negotiations in securing a deal with the European Central Bank to restructure 30 billion euros of debt.

"Negotiations are continuing and I can advise that conclusions on their outcome are premature at this point," Noonan told parliament, adding that he was satisfied Ireland would reach an agreement by March.

The ECB rejected Ireland's preferred solution over how to reschedule payments under a 30 billion euro promissory note, prompting Ireland's prime minister Enda Kenny to say this week that there were major challenges in securing a deal.

