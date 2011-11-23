An unidentified man looks into an empty pint of Guinness in the Phoenix Bar in Dundalk, County Louth Ireland April 12, 2001. REUTERS/Paul McErlane

DUBLIN When Ireland was negotiating its EU-IMF bailout a year ago this week, James Taplin was on the dole and struggling to make ends meet.

Now the Dubliner is back in full-time employment and looking forward to treating his wife and children at Christmas.

It's been a while.

"I moved out to Dubai in April for work. Since then I have missed my son's fourth birthday, my daughter's first birthday, my wedding anniversary and my wife's birthday and everything about my daughter. The first time she stood up, the first time she spoke," he said in a telephone interview.

"I Skype home twice a week and after I hang up it's a disaster. I'm all over the place upset. I know my wife is upset. My son is saying, when is Daddy coming home?"

A year after forcing Dublin into a humiliating 85 billion euro (73 billion pounds) rescue package to prevent the former "Celtic Tiger" collapsing on the back of its bust banks, Ireland's European partners are heralding the country as a role model for other debt-laden states.

International Monetary Fund chief economist Olivier Blanchard said last month that Ireland "has turned a corner" and should be able to resume borrowing on international markets at sustainable rates in late 2012 or early 2013.

"The credibility is there, Ireland is very different from the other periphery countries," Blanchard said.

Taplin, one of thousands forced to emigrate to find work, scoffs at the idea that Ireland has put the worst of its financial crisis behind it.

"We are deluding ourselves with the current situation," he said. "I don't think we are even close to being at the bottom."

"We are going to need another bailout. I think it's going to be a round of bailouts until the Germans pull the plug."

A year into its rescue programme, Ireland is certainly a much calmer place.

The banks at the root of the crisis have been recapitalised to the tune of 70 billion euros and have started to shrink their balance sheets.

Deposits have stabilised after a near 150 billion euros outflow since the summer of 2010, and rising exports mean Ireland looks set to record its first year of economic growth since 2007.

Dublin is meeting its budget targets without the sort of social unrest that has plagued Greece, and a new fiscally-conservative government elected with a record majority has replaced a previous administration riven with in-fighting.

Ireland "shows it is feasible to implement the (bailout) programme so long as there is support in the society and political consensus," European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark said this week.

But while market sentiment towards Ireland has improved since the late summer, borrowing costs are still only 100 basis points lower than they were when Dublin applied for the bailout that was formally agreed on November 28, 2010.

Ten-year paper trading on the secondary market currently yields around 8.5 percent. That would need to fall to 5-6 percent before Dublin could tap private investors again.

With panic spreading through financial markets on the back of a rapidly unravelling euro zone debt crisis, the bloc's own European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund struggled to raise 3 billion euros for Ireland this month.

With no consensus in Europe over how to deal with the contagion, the region risks sliding back into recession. That could deny Ireland's export-dependent economy the growth rates it needs to convince investors its debts, set to peak at 118 percent of GDP in 2013, are sustainable.

Dublin's ambition to exit its EU-IMF bailout in 2013 and fund itself via markets would then be harder to achieve.

"I would be slightly nervous of the kind of back-slapping type behaviour that has gone on in relation to Ireland at the moment," said Dermot O'Leary, chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers.

"We have done some good things, but I would still have major concerns about growth, and to get through this we will need continuous growth and quickening growth over the next number of years."

DOMESTIC DEBT CHOKING GROWTH

Even without the European crisis, Ireland's domestic problems, the legacy of a decade-long debt-fuelled property binge and subsequent crash, could yet trip up its plans to be the region's turnaround star.

Ireland's private sector debt is equivalent to almost four times the country's annual economic output, one of the worst rates in the world, and with the property market in freefall for nearly four years now, mortgage arrears are accelerating.

"I think people are underestimating the scale of the private sector debt and the negative equity and the fact that that debt has to be paid down over a number of years," said O'Leary.

"I estimate on current savings ratios it could take between five and seven years to get down to some sort of international average and that is going to be a constraint on growth."

The rate of unemployment has more than trebled to 14 percent and has stayed at that level for around 12 months despite thousands who have followed past generations by emigrating or who have returned to full-time education.

Ireland's government likes to point to its success in so far meeting its fiscal targets as a way of distinguishing itself from fellow bailout recipient Greece. But the European Union and IMF imposed a lighter fiscal adjustment on Dublin, and it still has the worst structural deficit in the euro zone.

A report by the Lisbon Council think-tank estimates that Ireland would need fiscal adjustments of nearly 17 percent of GDP by 2020 to set its debt-to-GDP level on course for an EU limit of 60 percent in 2030. By comparison, Greece needs a tightening of 12.7 percent of GDP in the same period.

Currently only half-way through an eight-year cycle of austerity under its EU-IMF programme, Irish people's patience with endless rounds of cutbacks may wear out before then.

EUROPE SOLUTION, POSITIVE OR NEGATIVE?

Over the summer, Ireland piggybacked on the worsening crisis in Greece to win a reduction of about 9 billion euros in the cost of its European loans.

This time around, it may not be so lucky.

Germany is blocking the most widely-touted crisis exit strategies of massive European Central Bank intervention to buy government bonds or joint issuance of euro zone debt, and has instead been calling for closer political and fiscal union in Europe to prevent a repeat of the boom-bust cycles in individual member states.

A more federal Europe with greater fiscal integration poses a risk to Ireland's low rate of corporate tax, the cornerstone of its industrial policy. Any increase in the 12.5 percent rate could see foreign investment nosedive.

With so much uncertainty afoot, Noel O'Halloran, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Benson Investors in Dublin, is not buying up Irish equities but he is not selling any either.

"My core belief is that the euro will survive and the only way the euro survives is that the ECB comes in and unconditionally becomes the lender of last resort. If you assume that is going to happen, that is good for Ireland and that is good for Irish assets," he said.

"That would make you a holder. The reason I'm not a buyer is because I don't know what has to happen to get the ECB to come to that point.

"Depending on the way Europe goes over the next six months it could be either very positive or it could be very negative for Ireland."

(Editing by Catherine Evans)