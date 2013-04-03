Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

DUBLIN Ireland's gradual recovery remains highly uncertain but recent developments support its capacity to exit its international bailout on schedule at the end of this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

Rescued by Europe and the IMF in late 2010, Ireland has consistently hit the targets set under its bailout and closed in on getting off emergency assistance last month by raising 5 billion euros (4.23 billion pounds) in a landmark 10-year bond sale.

The IMF said the sale was another key step towards restoring full market access but cautioned again that Ireland's prospects hinged on a recovery in the European economy and further help by European leaders to ease the burden of Ireland's bank debt.

"Recent positive financial market and real sector developments support Ireland's capacity to exit the EU-IMF supported programme at year-end," the IMF, one of Dublin's so-called troika of lenders, said in its latest review of Ireland's progress.

"However, growth is expected to remain sluggish in 2013 and the outlook for gradual recovery over the medium term remains highly uncertain."

The Washington-based body kept its growth forecasts for the next two years unchanged, predicting the economy would expand by 1.1 percent this year and 2.2 percent in 2014 - the first time in six reviews that it has not marked down growth for 2013.

It said positive indicators were emerging for the revival of domestic demand, employment, and credit extension. Ireland's economy has grown for the last two years but it contracted in the third quarter of 2012 and was flat in the fourth as weak external demand weighed on exports.

The IMF reiterated that European leaders should allow its rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, to assume some of the burden of big bank recapitalisations that have already taken place in Ireland, as well as any future assistance if that is required.

The ESM direct bank recapitalisation instrument that is under development could play an invaluable role in making prospects for recovery and debt sustainability more robust, it said.

While the ESM was expected to be able to directly aid euro zone banks that run into trouble from mid-2014, the head of the region's finance ministers told Reuters last month that the aim is for the ESM never to have to be used.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Stephen Nisbet)