DUBLIN Ireland's economy is picking up steam as it leaves its bailout but must maintain budget rigour to reduce a debt pile that remains among Europe's largest, the IMF said on Thursday.

Ireland became the first euro zone country to complete a bailout last week and its economy is expanding again, underpinned by a pickup in the depressed construction sector, but national debt is still above 120 percent of output.

In the detail of its final review of the process, released following officials' visit to Dublin last month, the International Monetary Fund praised Irish persistence in sticking to the bailout terms and said it had emerged stronger.

The government has laid out a fiscal blueprint for the next seven years to bolster the exit from the EU/IMF rescue programme and show its economy can grow enough to cut its debt by a quarter by the end of the decade.

"Ireland must maintain determined efforts to address its high public debt and deficit levels, heavy private sector debt burdens, financial sector repair needs, and substantial long-term unemployment before it can be judged to have fully recovered from the crisis," the IMF said.

Looking back over the bailout, Ireland should have made more rapid progress in dealing with mortgage arrears - where almost one in five borrowers are currently behind in repayments - said Ajai Chopra, the IMF's former mission chief for the country who oversaw the start of the bailout.

A second lesson was that it was unfair to impose the burden of supporting banks on the domestic taxpayer while senior unguaranteed bank bondholders were paid out, Chopra said.

Ireland spent over 60 billion euros - the equivalent of 40 percent of annual output - to rescue its banks, plunging the state deep into debt and forcing it into the 85 billion euro bailout.

But the country has emerged on a more stable footing and has shown that cuts can help rebalance an economy. The key now is ensuring sustainable growth to create jobs - with unemployment still at 12.5 percent - and cut debt.

The IMF cut its forecast for 2013 GDP to 0.3 percent, from a previous 0.6 percent, but that was before data on Thursday showed that the economy accelerated in the third quarter.

For next year, the IMF sees economic expansion of 1.7 percent and about 2.5 percent from 2015.

"Ireland has achieved a tremendous amount in the three years since the EU/IMF-supported programme began in December 2010," Chopra said. "Remember that this period included threats to the very existence of the euro area, making Ireland's achievements all the more impressive."

(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Susan Fenton)