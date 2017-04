DUBLIN Ireland's debt agency on Friday repaid 3.5 billion euros (3 billion pounds) of loans to the International Monetary Fund, part of a refinancing programme that it expects to save it 1.5 billion euros in interest payments from its original EU-IMF bailout.

The National Treasury Management agency said the transfer would bring cumulative repayments to 12.5 billion euros out of a total of 18 billion euros of debt to be refinanced.

