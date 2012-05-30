DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland inched up by 200 in May to a seasonally adjusted 436,700, official data showed on Wednesday.

The standardised unemployment rate was unchanged at 14.3 percent, the Central Statistics Office said. The April number of claims was revised up to 436,500 from 436,000.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the number of those claiming unemployment benefit to fall to 425,00 by the end of 2012.

The unemployment benefit figures include part-time workers and seasonal and casual workers, and the CSO says they are not designed to measure the number of people unemployed.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Boyle)