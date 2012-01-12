Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during a presentation at the offices of Thomson Reuters in the Canary Wharf district of London, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

LONDON Europe must foster a return to economic growth across the union to tackle its debt crisis and ensure countries pursuing sound and sustainable economic policies are given funding certainty, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday.

European leaders agreed to draft a new treaty to tighten budget controls in the debt-laden euro zone last month, but while this represents significant progress it is not sufficient on its own, Kenny told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in London.

Kenny's warning follows comments by Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday that it was vital markets recognise its economic policy progress soon given Europe's third-largest economy still face stubbornly high sovereign debt yields.

"Clearly we are not yet at a point where market confidence in the euro has been restored. We must ensure that more binding, durable and enforceable fiscal rules go hand-in-hand with funding certainty for countries pursuing sound and sustainable economic policies," Kenny said in a speech.

"Beyond that, we absolutely must start creating the conditions and environment for a return to economic growth and job creation across the Union."

Ireland has long been trying to twin unprecedented austerity with a return to the economic growth needed to make its debts sustainable, a balance now being tackled across Europe as leaders prepare to discuss how to boost growth and jobs at an EU summit later this month.

Despite success in cutting its budget deficit, slow growth and sky-high borrowing costs have put Ireland's aim of exiting its EU/IMF bailout in 2013 in doubt, and Kenny said the trust his government has built up with its lenders gives Dublin better hope of winning the improvements to the deal it is seeking.

"(The trust) allows greater room for sensible evolution and enhancement of the programme to improve its prospects of success, to support a return to growth, and to restore market confidence in our public finances and banking system," he said.

Kenny said he hoped the country could make a "tentative return" to bond markets by the end of next year, even if that just meant borrowing funds at yields of 6 percent, which many economists have said would be unsustainable in the long term.

"Even if we were to borrow at 6 percent, the situation would improve because of the confidence people would have in the country," he said.

FRAGILE PROSPECTS

The IMF warned last month that the prospects of a successful conclusion to Ireland's bailout were fragile and said Europe could help Dublin's prospects by offering its lenders medium-term funding, help on deleveraging costs and possibly taking temporary equity stakes in them.

Kenny said that despite turmoil on global markets, Ireland made significant progress in deleveraging its banking system last year, selling 32 billion euros (27 billion pounds) worth of assets, or 46 percent of those required under the three-year plan.

The government is pushing for further concessions from its international lenders, but forcing holders of Irish sovereign debt to take a write-down, like the private-sector involvement (PSI) in Greece, remains off the table.

"It was decided - and that decision is final - that the PSI situation is unique to Greece and Greece alone," he said, adding that he did not agree with European Central Bank policymaker Athanasios Orphanides' call to abandon PSI in Greece.

Dublin is in technical discussions with European officials to try to refinance the 47 billion euros cost of shoring up nationalised Anglo Irish Bank, and Kenny said he was following up on a number of initiatives on how the euro zone's rescue fund could be used to help Irish banks.

Cutting the burden of Ireland's debt, which has quadrupled on the back of its financial crisis, would also help smooth the passage of a possible referendum this year on Europe's fiscal compact.

Kenny reiterated on Thursday that the government would only be able to make a decision on whether a vote is necessary when the text of the proposed compact is finalised.

Kenny will meet Prime Minister David Cameron later on Thursday. The UK's decision to opt out of Europe's fiscal compact was a blow to Dublin, which like London opposes France's plan for a financial transaction tax.

(Writing by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)