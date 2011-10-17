Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during a news conference at the European Council building at the end of an Euro zone leaders crisis summit in Brussels, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

DUBLIN Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny appears to have discovered politics' holy grail; combining bitter fiscal medicine with rising popularity.

A sunny disposition, plain speaking and a sprinkling of luck have combined to turn the one-time electoral liability into a respected leader, possibly providing a blueprint for other euro zone politicians trying to push tax hikes and spending cuts past their electorates.

"He's a naturally optimistic person, there is nothing negative about him and I think people are responding to the freshness of approach that he is bringing to bear," Ireland's junior finance minister Brian Hayes told Reuters.

"I think he's speaking plainly and bluntly to people and the simplicity and directness with which he's communicating with the Irish people is very important. It's that optimistic, confident approach that people are responding to."

Last year, Hayes and most of his senior colleagues had a dimmer view of Kenny's leadership qualities and tried to oust him. There was a sense the former primary school teacher and father of three was a political lightweight. Despite being the lower house's longest-serving member, with 36 years experience, Kenny's only previous exposure to government was as tourism minister.

Weak parliamentary and media performances -- he sometimes appeared to have little grasp of his party's own policies -- and consistently low poll ratings had the party worried he would be a liability in an election campaign but in the end the failed coup was a turning point.

Kenny showed political skill and grit rarely seen previously in defeating the challenge and in February, buoyed by voter anger over the country's financial implosion and his own energetic campaigning, led his centre-right Fine Gael party into government backed by a record 28-seat majority.

Crucially, Kenny demonstrated the sense of fairness the electorate admire in him by appointing many of the plotters to senior cabinet positions.

Having played to his strengths during the election campaign by shunning big set piece media appearances in favour of public addresses, Kenny has continued to cross the country delivering speeches rather than sit in his office.

Government deputies Reuters has spoken to say Kenny has also upped his game to improve his media skills and parliamentary appearances, a transformation best seen in his powerful rebuke of the Vatican following a report into clerical sexual child abuse earlier this year.

"The best PR is the PR that does not have tricks, it's basic communication, telling it like it is. It may not be very good news but at least people have a handle on what's going on," said John Gallagher, a public relations lecturer at Dublin Institute of Technology who has worked in government departments.

"(But) he also comes across as a very powerful public speaker, very encouraging. What he may have lacked in television technique well prior to the election, he makes up as a personal speaker."

"SHOCKED AT SUCCESS"

Although he has performed well, Kenny has also been flattered by comparison - his coalition government succeeded the most unpopular administration in Ireland's history, which presided over the signing of an EU/IMF bailout and whose final days in power descended into farce.

Kenny's predecessor, Brian Cowen, was the country's least popular prime minister.

Public anger over Cowen's role in the country's economic collapse was compounded by a gruff public persona and failure to communicate more with the public. Cowen appeared on a morning radio show sounding hungover in an incident, labelled "Garglegate," that signalled the beginning of the end of his political career.

While Kenny enjoys a drink he is also a trim 60-year-old who climbs mountains and competes in cycling races.

His sunny demeanour is perhaps his best asset.

"I think the different between Enda Kenny and Brian Cowen is that Kenny looks like he's enjoying the job and he's portraying confidence. At a time like this, that's absolutely important," Willie Walsh, the Dublin-born chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG), commented recently.

Kenny has also enjoyed a certain amount of luck.

He and his junior partners Labour promised voters they would renegotiate the terms of the country's bailout and riding the wave of the euro zone crisis, they were fortuitously able to deliver when EU leaders agreed to cut the cost of Ireland's package during talks on a second bailout deal for Greece.

Cowen's government had already implemented nearly 21 billion euros of spending cuts and tax increases, which have helped the country meet its bailout goals, and Ireland's trade-dependent economy is better able to handle such austerity measures than fellow bailout recipients, Greece and Portugal.

Just as many among Fine Gael were surprised when the apparently unambitious Kenny first ran for the leadership of the party in 2001, some have been equally taken aback at how well he has performed since taking charge.

"There's no point in pretending that my colleagues aren't quite shocked at how well he has performed," a Fine Gael member of parliament close to Kenny told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

While the self-styled chairman has impressed colleagues with his inclusive approach and command of his brief, some analysts think Kenny's low key style could be found wanting if the economy's fragile recovery fails to take hold.

A first blow will likely be landed this month with Fine Gael's expected poor showing in the election for Ireland's figurehead presidency. An austerity budget in December has the potential to start sending his ratings the wrong way.

Fissures have already emerged in his cabinet with a senior Labour party minister saying the country cannot implement more than 3.6 billion euros in adjustments, something the finance minister has already signalled may be necessary.

And if Kenny breaks a promise not to raise income taxes or cut social welfare rates, something that will be difficult to avoid, his reputation for straight-talking will be lost.

"Sometimes in history organisation can be useful but other times you need someone to give leadership and direction, and Enda Kenny is not a transformational leader who will move people with him," Theresa Reidy, a politics lecturer at University College Cork said.

"It will very much depend on what type of events occur. If the economy starts to slowly improve, I think his style of leadership will be quite suited but if we hit serious challenges where you actually need an inspirational leader, his leadership style is likely going to get into difficulty." (Editing by Janet McBride)