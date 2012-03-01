DUBLIN Ireland has complained to Germany and the European Commission after sensitive information about the Irish economy was leaked by German lawmakers for the second time, Ireland's deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

The European Commission document, obtained by Reuters on Wednesday, said that Ireland may need to make further changes to its budget this year if the economy continues to deteriorate.

"I am unhappy at the way in which this document was handled and leaked. It has been raised this morning with the German finance ministry and the European Commission," Eamon Gilmore said in parliament.

The document was published on Thursday by the European Commission and Gilmore said the matter will be discussed with the Irish ambassador in Germany to ensure it is not repeated.

The media and opposition were furious last year when details of the December budget were presented to German lawmakers before their Irish counterparts, with some claiming it showed that an EU-IMF bailout has undermined Irish sovereignty.

Gilmore added that a second budget would not be needed, in response to suggestions in the report of "additional fiscal tightening" this year if the macroeconomic picture worsens. Ireland has been forced to produce emergency budgets in the past to deal with its rapidly contracting economy.

"A mini budget will not be necessary," he said.

