DUBLIN Growth in Ireland's manufacturing sector accelerated in May after stalling in April, boosting employment growth in the sector to its fastest pace for 13 months, a survey showed on Friday.

The NCB Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 51.2 in May from 50.1 in April, just the fourth time it has been above the 50 line that separates growth in activity from contraction in the past 12 months.

The employment sub-index grew for the third month in a row to 54.4 percent, its highest level since March last year. All three market groups monitored in the survey posted increased staffing levels as workloads increased.

Irish unemployment is at a stubbornly high 14.6 percent, but official figures showed in March that employment rose for the first time in four years in the final quarter of 2011.

The export-led Irish economy's positive manufacturing data in April and May are behind an average of 52.6 in the second quarter of 2011, when Ireland's economy grew by 1.1 percent.

Weak PMI figures in the second half of last year ushered in Ireland's return to recession in the final quarter, overshadowing the economy's first year of gross domestic product growth since 2007.

In view of the impact the slowdown in the European economy has had on Ireland's strong export sector, the government has cut its growth outlook for 2012 and 2013, pushing up its already perilously high debt-to-GDP forecasts.

New business increased for a fourth successive month, but the pace of growth of export orders slipped for the second month in a row as economies contract elsewhere.

Input prices continued to rise at a sharp pace, mainly due to higher fuel costs, the survey said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)