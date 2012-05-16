DUBLIN Ireland's finance minister raised the prospect on Wednesday of the country not being able to make the return to bond markets needed by the end of next year to exit its EU/IMF bailout due to uncertainty throughout Europe.

Michael Noonan was urging voters to ratify Europe's fiscal treaty in a May 31 referendum in order to keep access to Europe's new permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), open to Dublin.

"We hope we'll get back into the markets at the back end of 2013 but we might not because there is such uncertainty... We need to have access to the ESM," Noonan said in a speech.

He added that it was not guaranteed that Greece would leave the euro zone and that it could be beneficial for Greeks to hold a referendum on whether they wanted to stay in the euro.

