DUBLIN The mood of uncertainty spreading across Europe could scupper Ireland's plans to exit its international bailout with a return to bond markets next year, its finance minister said, raising the spectre of contagion from the deepening crisis in Athens.

As Irish borrowing costs rose sharply for the second day running on fears Greece will quit the euro zone, Michael Noonan said on Wednesday that prospects of Ireland starting to tap longer-term market funding again on schedule now looked less certain.

"We hope we'll get back into the markets at the back end of 2013 but we might not because there is such uncertainty in Europe now," Noonan said in a speech.

He also warned Ireland would be left with "less than full membership" of the euro zone if voters in the country rejected a European treaty on tighter fiscal discipline in a May 31 referendum.

Ireland, whose economy along with those of Greece and Portugal is being kept afloat with the help of an aid programme, plans to return to bond markets before its 67.5 billion euros of international loans run out at the end of 2013.

Any delay to that timetable would leave it potentially dependent on outside help to negotiate a major refinancing hurdle looming in early 2014.

But while deputy prime minister Eamon Gimore warned this week that a Greek exit would have serious knock-on effects for Ireland, Noonan said Dublin would not be in the frontline were the euro zone to lose a member state.

"For big knock-on effects, you need very strong economic connections... We wouldn't be in the frontline of contagion."

Also in Dublin, the chief negotiator for the body representing private sector holders of Greek bonds said fallout from a Greek exit from the euro - which he did not view as likely - would be huge.

"The pressures on Spain, Portugal, even Italy and conceivably Ireland would be immense," Charles Dallara said in a speech.

HIGHER DEBT COSTS

Until now, markets have responded positively to Ireland's steady progress in meeting its bailout targets, and the county has secured a cut in the cost of its official funding and drawn private investment into one of its banks.

Its borrowing costs more than halved since last July, with yields on its benchmark 2020 bond hitting an 18-month low of 6.76 percent this month.

But the political and economic turmoil in Greece has pushed those yields up by more than 60 basis points over the past two days to 7.62 percent.

Noonan urged Irish voters to ratify a European treaty on tighter fiscal discipline in a May 31 referendum in order to keep access to Europe's new permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), open to Dublin.

"We need to have access to the ESM or alternatively the ESM as a backstop to make sure we get back to the markets," he said.

While the main aim of the fiscal compact is to enforce more budget discipline across Europe by writing fiscal rules into law, debate in Dublin has focused mainly on a clause that allows access to the ESM only to states that ratify the treaty.

Noonan said a rejection would leave Ireland with less than full euro zone membership.

"Europe moves on and we would have to get into some sort of new arrangement but it would be less than full membership and that's always a precarious position to be in," Noonan said.

He added he was confident of a "yes" vote.

GREEK EURO REFERENDUM?

Noonan said it was not guaranteed that Greece would leave the euro zone and that it could be beneficial for Greeks to hold a referendum on whether they wanted to stay in the euro.

Markets believe a Greek exit from the euro may be manageable, but far more significant is the potential knock-on impact on unpopular restructuring agreed by other struggling euro zone economies.

"The direct costs of a Greek euro exit would be ...manageable for the rest of the euro area. Our concern is contagion," said Michala Marcussen at Societe Generale.

The main focus for possible knock-on effects is Spain, where Ireland is also carefully watching events to see whether the Mediterranean state's troubled banks become the first in Europe to be directly bailed out by a European rescue fund.

With Ireland's debt burden driven sharply higher by an expensive bank bailout and set to peak at 120 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year, Noonan said Dublin would look for similar retrospective treatment if Spain were able to keep its bank debts off their books.

"If there's a deal done that separates banking debt from sovereign debt, we'll be looking for some sort of retrofit for Ireland," he said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard; Editing by John Stonestreet)