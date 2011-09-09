DUBLIN Problems in Greece could affect Ireland's ability to return to the long-term debt markets, the head of the country's debt management agency said on Friday.

"There are certain exogenous factors such as what happens in Greece which could throw us all off course," John Corrigan told a parliamentary committee.

Corrigan said the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) planned to start expanding its short-term debt programme, with maturities of 3 to 6 months, towards the middle of next year. That programme currently has around 500-600 million euros outstanding.

"The first credible sign of our ability to return to the market will be when we are in a position to substantially expand that programme."

"As to when we return to the long-term bond markets ... the earlier the better. Obviously the later in 2013, the capital market would ratchet the price up against you."

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)