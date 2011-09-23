Former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander and current deputy first minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness poses for a photo in New York September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

DUBLIN Former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander Martin McGuinness is not a suitable candidate for Ireland's presidency because he snubbed a dinner date with Queen Elizabeth, a senior Irish government minister said on Friday.

McGuinness' entry into Ireland's presidential race has electrified a dull campaign and created a headache for the two governing political parties who fear their own candidates will lose out and the image of the country will be tarnished if he wins the largely ceremonial role.

A renowned political strategist famed for taking risks for peace in British-controlled Northern Ireland, McGuinness's failure to attend a Dublin Castle banquet in honour of the Queen in May was viewed as a rare misstep after she delivered a powerful speech of reconciliation.

Ireland's current president, Northern Ireland-born Mary McAleese, championed the visit, the first by a British monarch in nearly 100 years.

"In the context of his capacity to be a reconciling force across the whole island of Ireland I think his particular failure to embrace the Queen's visit ... his failure to turn up in Dublin Castle ... indicates that he is not an appropriate person to be our president," Justice Minister Alan Shatter told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

McGuinness, who fought British army troops as a member of the IRA in the early 1970s, has since said if he won the presidency he would welcome a visit by the Queen.

Although a controversial figure in many quarters of the Republic of Ireland because of his past, McGuinness is also admired for his commitment to peace.

Bookmaker Paddy Power has put him as the second-favourite to win behind the Labour party's candidate, Michael D. Higgins.

While the role is chiefly ceremonial, Ireland's president has the right to refer legislation to the Supreme Court, presenting potential difficulties for Prime Minister Enda Kenny should McGuinness get elected.

Sinn Fein has criticised Kenny's coalition government and its adherence to the tough fiscal targets under an European Union-International Monetary Fund bailout.

