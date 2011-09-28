Former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander and current deputy first minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness poses for a photo in New York September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

DUBLIN Martin McGuinness has been quizzed on his Irish Republican Army (IRA) past since deciding to run for president of Ireland but the Northern Irishman was tripped up on Wednesday over a lack of knowledge of politics south of the border.

McGuinness, who fought British troops during the IRA's 30-year campaign to end British rule in Northern Ireland but went on to become the province's deputy first minister, electrified a dull race by announcing his candidacy this month.

As a Northern Irish citizen, McGuinness cannot vote in the October 27 poll, but can run for the Irish Republic's presidency because anyone born north of the border is entitled to hold a British or Irish passport.

While the Sinn Fein candidate dealt ably last week with questions over whether he killed anyone while a member of the guerrilla group, he was less comfortable when asked to name the Republic's environment minister on a morning radio chat show.

"The minister for the environment... the minister for the environment...," McGuinness replied before the presenter on Dublin-based Today FM indicated that he was out of time.

McGuinness was also unable to say how many members of parliament sit in the Republic's lower chamber, answering 168 rather than the 166 deputies elected in February.

McGuinness has stood down as deputy first minister of the Belfast government to campaign for the Irish presidency, and a poll on Sunday put him in third place.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Tim Pearce)