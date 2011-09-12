DUBLIN Ireland may consider raising its target for the sale of state assets from 2 billion euros (1.7 billion pounds) if it could use some of the proceeds to stimulate its domestic economy rather than channelling it all to debt reduction, a senior minister said on Monday.

Asked if the government would consider going above the 2 billion euros target if Europe and the IMF would allow funds to be used for stimulus the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Brendan Howlin told reporters on Monday:

"That is a matter for government to consider. I have presented a memorandum to government, the economic council has considered that, the cabinet has had its first round of consideration and that discussion is ongoing in cabinet."

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest staff report on Ireland urged the government to consider an asset disposal programme of up to 5 billion euros, as laid out in a government-sponsored report earlier this year.

The outgoing chief economist of the European Central Bank (ECB) Juergen Stark has said Ireland should ramp up its austerity measures but Howlin said the government was sticking to its target of a deficit of 8.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2012.

