DUBLIN A junior minister from Ireland's junior government party resigned on Tuesday over the closure of an army barracks in his constituency, highlighting the political pressures of austerity but only slightly denting the coalition's record majority.

The coalition swept to power in February on a wave of voter anger over an economic meltdown that led to an EU/IMF bailout, and it still has a 28-seat majority in the 166-seat lower chamber after Wille Penrose's resignation.

Penrose, a Labour Party member and junior minister for housing, said that while he appreciated difficult decisions had to be taken to drag the country out of its economic mess, he could not accept the closure of his local barracks.

Penrose, who had publicly spoken out against the possible redeployment of staff from the Mullingar army barracks, is the second lawmaker to quit the government's ranks after a parliamentarian from the senior Fine Gael Party was expelled in July for voting against hospital cutbacks.

"I don't think the decision will have a significant effect - it was anticipated for some time so it won't destabilise significantly," said Theresa Reidy, a politics lecturer at University College Cork.

"You would need to see a number of people go together over the same issue and it would need to be something bigger than something in a local constituency to have a significant impact."

"(But) when you consider what will be done in the budget in three or four weeks and over the next four years, it's quite worrying that some of the TDs (lawmakers) don't seem to be fully engaging with the enormity of the adjustments that will have to be forthcoming," Reidy added.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Tim Pearce)