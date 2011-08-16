DUBLIN The average size of a new Irish home loan dropped below 200,000 euros (176,585.60 pounds) in the second quarter for the first time since official statistics began in 2005, data on Tuesday showed.

Ireland's property market has been in freefall since early 2007 when a housing boom started to unravel, bringing the local banking markets and the domestic economy to the brink of collapse.

New mortgage lending in the April-June period amounted to 624 million euros, less than half the amount lent out in the second quarter of 2010, according to a quarterly survey by the Irish Banking Federation and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The series hit a low of 577 million euros in the traditionally quiet first quarter.

The average size of loans drawn down for property purchases was 192,445 euros, down from a peak of 283,540 euros in the first quarter of 2008.

The number of new mortgages issued in the second quarter was 3,551, a drop of nearly 55 percent from the same period last year.

Irish people are reluctant to buy property as prices continue to head south, and banks are imposing much harsher terms on borrowers in a bid to protect their balance sheets after years of reckless lending forced most of them to seek official bailouts.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Catherine Evans)