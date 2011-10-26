DUBLIN Foreign-owned banks are dumping some of their Irish assets, the head of the country's state-run property fund said on Wednesday.

Asked about plans by foreign-owned banks, such as Lloyds (LLOY.L), Ulster Bank (RBS.L) and National Irish Bank to sell Irish assets, Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee:

"We are looking very closely at what banks are deleveraging in the Irish market," he said. "We believe there is a certain element of dumping going on in the Irish market."

McDonagh also said investors were beginning to see Ireland as a recovery story but cautioned that it will take time to deal with the aftermath of the property crash.

"The mood music has certainly changed," he said. "People are beginning to see Ireland a recovery story ... (but) it's a slow burn."

