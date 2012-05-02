DUBLIN Irish developer Treasury Holdings has launched legal action against the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) to seek compensation over the state agency's decision to appoint receivers to London's landmark Battersea Power Station site.

Treasury, one of Ireland's biggest property groups, has also launched a challenge to the constitutionality of the legislation governing NAMA, which was created by the Irish government in 2009 to purge Irish banks of risky land and development loans.

The moves are the latest in a legal battle being waged by Treasury against NAMA, which last year with Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) took control as creditors of the Battersea Power Station site, owned by Treasury's majority-controlled Real Estate Opportunities (REO) REO.L.

The decision could scupper a 5.5 billion-pound plan for homes and offices based around the derelict riverside edifice, which was approved by Wandsworth Council in November 2010.

A spokesman for Treasury Holdings said the company had initiated High Court proceedings in Dublin against NAMA for damages, and a separate challenge to the constitutionality of the NAMA legislation. He declined to give further details.

Treasury will claim it could have earned over 400 million pounds in management fees from the Battersea project over a 15-year span in addition to a share in the development's profits, a source close to the case told Reuters.

The 38-acre (15-hectare) Battersea site has seen repeated redevelopment attempts fail in the past three decades since the red-brick power station closed and whose four towering chimneys are a feature on the London skyline.

Last month Treasury was granted approval by the High Court in Dublin to bring a legal challenge to the way parts of its business were put into receivership by NAMA.

Treasury, a multi-billion euro property empire that ranges from Dublin to Shanghai, has accused NAMA of rejecting offers to acquire loans without sufficient consideration and making a decision to call in the receivers without notifying the company for over a month.

NAMA and Lloyds rejected a 262 million pound bid for the Battersea site from a Malaysian firm in November.

A month later, Ernst & Young was appointed administrator to four companies over 325 million pounds of debt linked to the site.

