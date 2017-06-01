May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
DUBLIN Ireland's state-run "bad bank", a major owner of development land in Dublin, expects firms leaving the United Kingdom in the wake of Brexit to have a significant impact on demand for office space in the city, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Dublin is competing with Frankfurt, Luxembourg and Paris as financial services firms seek to retain access to the European Union's single market. Ireland's central bank said this week it expected to receive a "meaningful share" of such moves.
"We do see that there is a significant interest. I certainly think it will be a significant impact in terms of taking up office space in Dublin," National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) CEO Brendan McDonagh told a news conference.
LONDON, June 21 Britain's budget deficit narrowed last month, helped by a recovery in value-added tax receipts, giving Chancellor Philip Hammond some respite ahead of an expected increase in borrowing later this year.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.