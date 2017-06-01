May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
DUBLIN Ireland's state-run "bad bank" the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) on Thursday forecast it would post a lifetime surplus of 3 billion euros (2.6 billion pounds), up from an earlier estimate of 2.3 billion.
NAMA used 31.8 billion euros of senior and junior debt to rid local banks of 74 billion worth of risky property loans from 2010 following the country's financial crash, and says it is on target to pay off the final 500 million euros of outstanding senior debt by the end of the year.
The bank also reported an after-tax profit of 1.5 billion euros for 2016.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.