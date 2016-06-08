LONDON Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is on course to make a profit of 2.3 billion euros (£1.7 billion) by the time it winds down, up from an earlier forecast of 2 billion euros, the state-run "bad bank" said on Thursday.

NAMA became one of the largest property groups in the world when it was established in 2009 and paid 31.8 billion euros to rid local banks of 74 billion worth of risky loans made before a property market collapse.

NAMA said on Wednesday that it made a profit of 1.8 billion euros in 2015, a four-fold increase on 2014, and retained a portfolio with a book value of 9.6 billion euros at the end of last year.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by David Milliken)