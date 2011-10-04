DUBLIN Ireland's "bad bank" put the self-styled most expensive country house in the UK on its list of properties under receivership on Tuesday, adding it to a collection that includes agricultural land in the south of Ireland and pubs in Dublin's inner-city.

Standing on over 200,000 square metres of grounds in the south-east of England, Updown Court has 103 rooms, five swimming pools, a bowling alley and underground garage space for eight limousines, according to its website.

The estate, situated 45 kilometres outside London, was put up for sale for over 70 million pounds in 2005 but Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) confirmed on Tuesday that it appointed CB Richard Ellis as receivers to the property in August.

NAMA is one of the world's biggest property groups after acquiring assets ranging from skyscrapers in London's Canary Wharf to farm land in the Irish countryside as a result of taking 31 billion euros of loans off the balance sheets of the country's troubled banks.

NAMA's says the fact that a property is listed on its website among those subject to enforcement action does not necessarily imply that it is currently on the open market for sale.

The total number of properties currently listed is 892.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)