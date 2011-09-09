DUBLIN Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is in advanced talks with three banks about offering homebuyers insurance against house price falls of up to 20 percent, its chief executive said on Friday.

NAMA, set up to purge Ireland's banks of risky commercial property loans, has 10,000 residential properties on its books. Most of its properties, which have a paper value of more than 70 billion euros (60.38 billion pounds), are commercial.

Residential prices have fallen for 42 straight months since the bursting of a property bubble following years of reckless lending. They now stand 43 percent below their 2007 peak.

Under the scheme homebuyers would pay 80 percent of the price of a property and agree to pay the rest five years later if the property maintained its value.

"We would reserve our right of whether to take 20 percent of the cash, depending on the valuation in five years," Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee.

NAMA is "in the latter stages of discussions" with Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I), Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) and Permanent-TSB IPM.I about the product, McDonagh said.

Irish financial services group IFG (IFG.I) said on Thursday it would offer a similar product.

NAMA is also in talks with management companies to rent out vacant apartments with long-term leases. It hopes the apartment buildings could then be sold at a higher price on account of the guaranteed income stream.

NAMA expects to beat its target of raising 5 billion euros in property sales this year, McDonagh said, adding he expected to close some "substantial transactions" in the coming months.

"A significant proportion of the underlying property is located in the south-east of England, and this is attracting strong interest from international investors," he said.

However, he added the downbeat global economic situation and disposal of assets by rival property funds would make sales more challenging.

